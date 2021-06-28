PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) versus DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Head-To-Head Contrast

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and DBV Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A DBV Technologies $11.28 million 55.62 -$159.55 million ($1.26) -4.53

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PharmaCyte Biotech and DBV Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A DBV Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

DBV Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.97%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the activation of cancer-killing drugs to the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and a research agreement with the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

