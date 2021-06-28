Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neovasc in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

