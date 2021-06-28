Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 369.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

