$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $19.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.22 billion to $19.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Avnet by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after buying an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,151,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after purchasing an additional 747,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

