East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of East West Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The bank's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Steady rise in loans and deposit balances, and a robust organic growth strategy are likely to continue supporting East West Bancorp's financials. Its impressive capital-deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet as well as liquidity position. Thus, through its sustainable capital deployments, the bank is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value. However, deteriorating asset quality and a persistent increase in operating expenses remain key concerns for the company. Further, continued margin pressure amid the near-zero interest rate environment will hurt revenues.”

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

