Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.38.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.