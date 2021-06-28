Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

