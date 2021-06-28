Wincanton (LON:WIN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460 ($6.01). The firm has a market cap of £546.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In related news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

