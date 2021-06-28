The Vitec Group’s (VTC) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VTC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

VTC stock opened at GBX 1,455 ($19.01) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,357.15. The stock has a market cap of £671.51 million and a P/E ratio of -125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Vitec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71).

In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total transaction of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

About The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

