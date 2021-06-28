CalAmp’s (CAMP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $446.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

