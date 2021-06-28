Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

