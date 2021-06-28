Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $175.39 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 606.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,796 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 73.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,103 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,729,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

