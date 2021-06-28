Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock.

ADAG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adagene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Adagene stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $620.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63. Adagene has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $8,230,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $15,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $7,871,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

