BMO Capital Markets Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $315.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.12.

FDX opened at $291.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.55. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

