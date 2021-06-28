Analyzing Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Jaws Spitfire Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

55.0% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Desktop Metal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A Desktop Metal $16.47 million 184.11 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -21.05

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Desktop Metal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.39%. Desktop Metal has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 76.67%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Summary

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition beats Desktop Metal on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.