Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $726.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. No Street GP LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 591,538 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

