Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $826.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.44.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

