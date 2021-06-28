StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60. StoneX Group has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

