Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $169,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Travelzoo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

