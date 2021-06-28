Oppenheimer Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $160.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $141.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XLRN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.62.

XLRN stock opened at $127.22 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,640,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

