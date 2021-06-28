Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €86.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Brenntag stock opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.33. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

