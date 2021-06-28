Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €86.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Brenntag stock opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.33. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

