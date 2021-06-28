Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.78.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,003. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

