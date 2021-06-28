Truist Raises Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target to $25.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price objective increased by Truist from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.17.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $23.47 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.08.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $2,639,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 345,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $2,639,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.