Critical Comparison: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QuickLogic and STMicroelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $8.63 million 9.22 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -6.56 STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 3.26 $1.11 billion $1.21 30.18

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QuickLogic and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 STMicroelectronics 0 4 9 0 2.69

QuickLogic presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.09%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -111.00% -70.83% -27.80% STMicroelectronics 11.61% 16.00% 9.26%

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

