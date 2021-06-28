Head to Head Survey: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) & Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Fluidigm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 26.36 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Fluidigm $138.14 million 3.39 -$53.02 million ($0.50) -12.48

Fluidigm has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Talis Biomedical and Fluidigm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fluidigm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. Fluidigm has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 86.97%. Given Fluidigm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Fluidigm -38.98% -28.73% -12.72%

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. Fluidigm Corporation sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.