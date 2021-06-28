Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.14. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

