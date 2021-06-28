Canaccord Genuity Lowers BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE:BB opened at $12.12 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

