KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $176.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.29. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,105,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,973,581. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

