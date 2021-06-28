STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.08 Million

Brokerages expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $133.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.77 million and the lowest is $132.20 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $548.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $550.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $619.41 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $626.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of STAG opened at $38.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $39.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

