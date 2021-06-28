T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.