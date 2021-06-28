BP (LON:BP) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC cut shares of BP (LON:BP) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 365 ($4.77).

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a top pick rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 378.75 ($4.95).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 325.50 ($4.25) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.67. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 15,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

