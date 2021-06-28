Barclays Boosts CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $11.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 549,858 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $465,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 141,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

