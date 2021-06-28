WPP (LON:WPP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP (LON:WPP) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 835 ($10.91).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,037.09 ($13.55).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 983.26.

In other WPP news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Also, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

