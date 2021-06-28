Syncona (LON:SYNC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNC. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Syncona in a report on Friday, May 7th.

LON SYNC opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.18. Syncona has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

In other Syncona news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

