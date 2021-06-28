Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LEU opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $365.14 million, a P/E ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,578.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $269,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,001.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,476 shares of company stock worth $1,240,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

