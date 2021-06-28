A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.70 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

