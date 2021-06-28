Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

LDSVF opened at $9,598.45 on Thursday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $7,668.33 and a 1-year high of $10,000.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,494.77.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.