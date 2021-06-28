B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTBP. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GT Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of GTBP stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $306.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35). Research analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTBP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $891,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

