Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

