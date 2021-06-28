Raymond James Increases Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$11.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.70.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 775,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,670,951.20. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$436,500. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $358,640.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

