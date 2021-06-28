FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $24.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $880.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Equinix’s FY2022 earnings at $26.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.15 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $783.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $749.81. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

