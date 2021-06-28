Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $177.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

