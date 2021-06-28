Blue Line Protection Group Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 6th (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Shares of Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 6th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 6th.

Blue Line Protection Group stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Blue Line Protection Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services; security services, including shipment protection, money escort, security monitoring, asset vaulting, and VIP and dignitary protection; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; and training services.

