The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $182.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JPM. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.11.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $154.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $466.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

