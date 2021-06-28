C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

CCCC stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $622,654 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,754,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,135,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 317,796 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

