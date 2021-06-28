Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Lowered to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Pason Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.75.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of PSI opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$739.49 million and a PE ratio of -123.61. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.17.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently -472.22%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.