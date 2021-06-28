Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.92 ($69.32).

EPA BN opened at €57.87 ($68.08) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €58.68. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

