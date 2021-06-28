Morgan Stanley Reiterates €107.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

Puma stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €91.72.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

