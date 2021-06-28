Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €35.26 ($41.48) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €34.52. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

