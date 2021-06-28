Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.42 ($93.44).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €68.80 ($80.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €68.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

